Pa. House Democrats propose new group to weigh expulsions after Rep. Kevin Boyle arrest warrant

Pennsylvania House Democrats have proposed new expulsion rules after an arrest warrant was issued for Rep. Kevin Boyle.

Boyle, 41, has yet to turn himself in after an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for allegedly violating a protection from abuse order.

Democrats have proposed a resolution to establish a new group that would determine if state reps are unable to perform their duties.

The proposed group would decide if it's necessary to sanction or expel a rep in question.

Featured article

Boyle, a Democrat, has served in the State House since 2011 and represents part of Northeast Philadelphia.

He was previously arrested in 2021 for a protection from abuse order violation.

Congressman Brian Boyle, Kevin's brother, said that same year the state rep. started to exhibit signs of "very serious" mental illness.

Boyle claims his brother made a full recovery, and exhibited "no symptoms" for the next two years, but those mental health struggles have since returned.

"In recent weeks, his mental health has even further deteriorated. It’s been painful to watch an intelligent, accomplished person with a big heart decline in such a precipitous way," Congressman Boyle wrote.

This comes after video recently surfaced showing Kevin Boyle going on an alleged drunken tirade at a Montgomery County bar.

"I can end this bar by the way. I’ll end this bar," Boyle is heard in the nearly 3-minute-long video.

The police chief said Boyle was not charged for the incident, and added that no one reported seeing him get into a car after he left the bar.

Pennsylvania House Democrats called the video "very troubling."

"Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help," they wrote.