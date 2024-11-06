Key factors that led to Donald Trump's victory in 2024 election: political expert

Political experts are weighing in the day after the 2024 presidential election about what Donald Trump did right and Kamala Harris did wrong.

Dr. Benjamin Dworkin, the founding director of Rowan University’s Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship, says no one predicted this outcome.

"This was an historic night, and it was unexpected in its scope. There are Democrats across the country right now who cannot understand how this could happen," said Dworkin.

Related article

According to Dr. Benjamin Dworkin, there are a few key factors that led to a Donald Trump victory.

"Clearly, Donald Trump was able to pull together a coalition of voters pollsters hadn't quite estimated were out there," Dworkin explained.

Dworkin says Trump targeted men, particularly non-college-educated men.

"He found a new demographic. We're going to be talking about the 'Bro vote.' People didn't think these guys voted, but now they came out. They not only voted. They voted in significantly big numbers for Trump," he said.

Dworkin says Vice President Kamala Harris was trying to make herself the candidate for change at a time when many Americans are struggling.

"But I'm not sure people bought it. She was saying turn the page, and voters out there said you're the person we are turning from," Dworkin stated.

Trump also ran on two key issues that matter to people: the economy and immigration.

"The Harris Campaign came back and said he's a danger to democracy. I think what you found is a lot of voters didn't feel like democracy was working for them anyway," he remarked.

He says Hispanic voters also went for Trump in a big way.

"We are looking at New Jersey where I am based. We're looking at Hudson County, Passaic County where there are significant Hispanic populations dramatically shifting. What happened? This is not something people anticipated," Dworkin wondered.

And then there was the early voting.

Trump made a big reversal, encouraging it, and Republicans came out in numbers.

"We're gonna have to study where these people are coming from. Were they new voters, were they just low propensity voters who showed up even when you didn't expect them," Dworkin pondered.

Dworkin says there will be a lot of research and analysis in the days and months to come to break down exactly why voters voted the way they did this election.