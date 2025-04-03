Montgomery County man charged with possessing child sexual abuse material: officials

article

The Brief Abington Township officials have charged Barry Sussmann with multiple offenses, including possessing child sexual abuse material. Sussmann has been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors and no internet usage.



A man is facing several charges after officials say he uploaded child sexual abuse material to the server of a private business.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

On March 20, the Abington Township Police Department was contacted by a private business in reference to a man, identified as Barry Sussmann, who had uploaded child sexual abuse material to their server.

After investigating, on April 3, Abington Detectives contacted Sussmann at his residence in Upper Dublin Township.

Detectives interviewed Sussman and say he admitted to transferring an image to the business in Abington Township and possessing multiple other images of child sexual abuse material.

Sussmann was taken into custody and multiple electronic storage devices were taken from his residence for forensic examination.

Sussmann was charged with multiple offenses to include Felony Sexual Abuse of Children (Possessing child sexual abuse material) and Criminal Use of Communication Facility.

Sussmann satisfied the $100,000 (10%) bail set by a judge and was released. As part of his bail he was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors and no internet usage

The investigation for this case is still ongoing.

What you can do:

If anyone has any additional information regarding this investigation or believes that they may have been a victim of Barry Sussmann, they are asked to contact Detective Jeff Anderson (267-536-1102, janderson@abingtonpa.gov) or Detective Alison Gontowski (267-536- 1113, agontowski@abingtonpa.gov) of the Abington Police Special Victim’s Unit.