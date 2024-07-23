Key Pennsylvania county now has more registered Republicans than Democrats

Pennsylvania is in the spotlight as a swing state in the 2024 Election, and one of its key counties has just made a sudden shift among voters.

Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats by 277 voters in Bucks County, a famously purple county when it comes to voter registration.

Here are the numbers according to the county's website as of Monday night:

Total voter registrations: 478,034

Republican: 198,034

Democrat: 197,757

Other: 82,243

The change in numbers comes just days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, and endorsed Kamala Harris to replace him on the Democratic Party ticket.

In April's primary, registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans by more than 15,000 voters.

More than 33,000 new voters have registered in Bucks County since then, with Republicans gaining over 17,000 and Democrats losing about 100.