City leaders walk for peace in Southwest Philadelphia after 17-year-old girl shot, killed

The Brief Philadelphia leaders and residents are continuing to call for an end to the gun violence.

It comes after a violent start to the spring season for the city with several instances of gun violence, and many of the victims are teenagers.

A walk for peace was held in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday evening, just days after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in an alleyway.

Community members say they are sad and frustrated.

What we know:

Almost a week after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood, Council President Kenyatta Johnson hosted a peace-not-guns public safety walk.

Jada Gray was shot in the chest March 28th around 11:40pm in the 7000 Block of Elmwood Avenue. Investigators believe she may have been killed during an attempted robbery.

On Thursday, Johnson was joined by District Attorney Larry Krasner and other community leaders knocking door to door to hear neighbors’ concerns and offer resources.

What they're saying:

"Thats too close to home," said Deborah Brewer who lives in the Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood. "I’ve been here 10 years and now I’m thinking about getting out of here as soon as I can because it don’t make no sense."

Gray’s death is one of the latest shootings involving young people in recent weeks. So far this year, at least 25 teens have been victims of gun violence.

"We gotta focus on supporting our young people and let them know there are better ways to resolve conflict besides picking up a gun," said Council President, Kenyatta Johnson.