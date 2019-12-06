KFC brings back fire log to make your house smell like fried chicken

article

The fast-food giant announced that it's bringing back its limited-time 11 Herbs and Spices Firelogs. The logs, made completely of recycled materials, burn for up to three hours in a standard fireplace and "may attract bears or hungry neighbors," the company joked.

"You can fill your home with the warmth of a fire that spreads the mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders' secret recipe," it said in a statement. "Throw one on the fire and grab a bucket of world-famous fried chicken, then sit back and enjoy. Order one today, and you’ll be wondering how you were ever able to enjoy a fire that didn't smell like fried chicken."

The logs cost $18.99 and are available at Walmart.com.

The chicken-maker landed a spot on Forbes' Most Valuable Brands this year, valued at more than $8 billion and has brought in a whopping $26 billion in brand revenue. Its parent company's stock, Yum! Brands, is up more than 7 percent on the year.

KFC's latest deal comes as many brands are offering holiday incentives. McDonald's announced the chance for customers to win free delivery and other goodies as part of a holiday promotion. And Tim Hortons rolled out a festive lineup of food and drinks.

