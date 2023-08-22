Kids Mullet Champion: Pennsylvania boy, 6, surprised with dream alpacas after win

Rory Ehrlich has had his eye on a very unusual prize since his quest to become the Kids Mullet Champion began.

The 6-year-old from Montgomery County was crowned champion of the 2023 Kids Mullet Championship last week.

Rory and his iconic ‘Cheddar Wiz' mullet claimed the top prize, which he always planned on using to buy his sister an alpaca!

Featured article

His dream came true on Monday when an alpaca farm and the Little Oley Tavern in Boyertown decided to team up.

They surprised the little winner with not one, but five alpacas!

The alpacas will now join all the other animal's at Rory's family farm. Looks like he's won the "Best Brother" title, too!