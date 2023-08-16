Pennsylvania boy, 6, crowned 2023 Kids Mullet Champion

A local boy has been crowned champion of the 2023 Kids Mullet Championship!

The announcement came Wednesday morning that Rory Ehrlich, a 6-year-old from Montgomery County, was voted as the first-place winner.

Rory’s victory comes days after he advanced to the top three in the final round of voting with his mullet nicknamed ‘Cheddar Whiz.’

Rory got his first mullet last year, after asking his barber to help style him with the iconic haircut. After doubl- checking that was indeed what Rory wanted, and getting his mom’s permission, his barber got to work.

A year later, Rory is still styling his mullet every day with the help of some hair care product. He even became known as ‘The Mullet Kid’ around his hometown.

Now, that name may just stick with him wherever he goes, or at least for as long as he keeps his mullet.

You can read more about the 2023 Mullet Championship and how the contest benefits the Wounded Warrior Project on their website.