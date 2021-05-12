Kingsessing shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured, police say

article

A quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Wednesday afternoon has left one man dead, and three others injured, police say.

Around 4:15 p.m., Philadelphia police say four Black males were shot while standing on the 5500 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

Responding officers arrived on the scene to find the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds and police and medics rushed them to Presbyterian Medical Center.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man died at the hospital after he was shot 11 times throughout the body.

A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot 5 times, while a 23-year-old man who was shot three times was listed in stable condition.

The fourth victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot once in the elbow and is also listed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

FOX 29's Dave Schratwiser reports the victims may have been working on a mural in the area for a recent victim of gun violence at the time of the shooting.

