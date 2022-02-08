Knife-wielding masked suspect wanted in Chester County convince store robbery

article

Authorities in Chester County are searching for a masked bandit wanted for a knife-point robbery at a local convenience store.

Officers from the Caln Township Police Department were called to the Turkey Hill store on Bondsville Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an armed robbery.

According to investigators, an unidentified suspect wearing dark clothes and a character mask entered the store holding a large knife and demanded money from the register.

After he collected the money, police say the suspect rode away on a dark-colored bicycle towards Humpton Road.

Investigators shared a chilling surveillance image that shows the wanted suspect wearing what appears to be a Guy Fawkes-style mask with a large knife in his right hand and a backpack in his left hand.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Caln Township Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 610-383-1821.

