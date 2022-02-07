60-year-old man shot, killed during carjacking in Rhawnhurst, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after police say he was shot and killed during a carjacking in the city's Rhawnhurst section late Sunday night. Sources tell FOX 29 the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking.
The shooting happened in the rear yard of a home at approximately 8:12 p.m. on the 2100 block of Afton Street.
Police say the George Briscella, 60, was shot once in the right side of the abdomen. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police and listed in critical condition.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 9 p.m.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, according to authorities.
Editor's Note: Police originally identified the victim using an incorrect last name. This article has been updated to reflect their correction.
