60-year-old man shot, killed during carjacking in Rhawnhurst, sources say

A man has died after police say he was shot and killed during a carjacking in the city's Rhawnhurst section late Sunday night. Sources tell FOX 29 the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking.

The shooting happened in the rear yard of a home at approximately 8:12 p.m. on the 2100 block of Afton Street.

Police say the George Briscella, 60, was shot once in the right side of the abdomen. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police and listed in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 9 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, according to authorities.

Editor's Note: Police originally identified the victim using an incorrect last name. This article has been updated to reflect their correction.

