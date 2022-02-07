Police release video of truck involved in South Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released video of a truck wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
At approximately 9:05 p.m., 50-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Sanchez of Philadelphia was hit while crossing the 1800 block of South Christopher Columbus Blvd.
An unidentified witness called 911 when they saw Hernandez-Sanchez laying in the middle of the street. When authorities arrived on the scene of the incident, he was found with a broken left leg and head trauma.
After being transported to Jefferson Hospital, he later died from the injuries.
According to police, the car wanted in connection to the incident is a gray Toyota pickup truck. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately or submit a tip by calling 215-686-8477.
