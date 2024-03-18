Kohl's thefts: More than $2,700 in fragrances, beauty products stolen from same Bensalem store

article

A local Kohl's has become the target of a recent crime spree, being burglarized at least five times in the last three months.

Bensalem police say more than $2,700 worth of fragrances and beauty products have been stolen from the Street Road location since February.

Surveillance footage caught 14 suspects leaving the store with several stolen items, according to police.

Timeline of thefts

January 14: Two women stole over $300 worth of fragrance before fleeing the store

January 23: Three men exited the story without paying for several items, including fragrances

February 12: Two women stole approximately $1,000 worth of fragrances before fleeing. One suspect is described as being 20–30 years old, while the other is said to be 15–20 years old

February 18: Three men fled without paying for over $700 worth of beauty products

March 6: Two men and two women enter the store, and leave with approximately $700 worth of stolen fragrances

Police are asking for the public's help to identify these suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

