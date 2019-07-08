Kohl’s will now pack and ship your eligible Amazon returns for free

Need to return something that you ordered from Amazon? Now you can take your unpacked items to a nearby Kohl’s Dropoff center and have them sent back for free.

Amazon returns are now being accepted at Kohl’s Dropoff locations around the country, with the exception of Anchorage, Alaska, according to Kohl’s.

In order to make the return, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Start your return process by heading to Amazon’s online return center, then pick which Kohl’s Dropoff center you will be taking the item to. Amazon will then email a QR code.

Once you have that email, take the items to the Kohl’s store and show the QR code to an associate. The team at Kohl’s will then pack, label and ship the item to a return center for free.

Before starting this process, you will need to make sure your items are eligible to be returned at a Kohl’s store.