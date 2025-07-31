New Phillies closer Jhoan Duran has electrifying bullpen entrance

article

The Brief The Phillies acquired closing pitcher Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Duran has established himself as one of the most dominant closing pitchers in baseball, with a blazing 100 MPH fastball. Philadelphia shipped prospects Mick Abel and Eduardo Tait to Minnesota for the closer.



New Phillies closer Jhoan Duran's electrifying bullpen entrance spread on social media after the Phillies added the hard-throwing closer in a trade deadline deal with the Twins.

What we know:

The lights go out when Jhoan Duran enters the game.

With the toll of a bell made popular by the WWE wrestler The Undertaker, Duran jogs in from the bullpen in almost complete darkness.

Fans hold up their flashlights and the stadium's video boards play a highlight reel of Duran's fire-balling dominance as thumping club music blares.

The stadium-shaking bullpen entrance is one reason fans on social media are so excited to watch one of the hardest-throwing pitchers play for their team.

"Imagine this at Citizens Bank Park in October," one X user said.

"JHOAN DURAN. RED OCTOBER. ELECTRIC," another fan posted.

The backstory:

Duran's electric intro was made popular during his time with the Minnesota Twins.

"When we discovered that Duran was going to be a bullpen guy, and we also realized he was going to be throwing 101, 102, we knew we had to activate for him," Twins Director of Gameday Experience Sam Henschen told MLB.com.

The thumping club anthem was actually a remix of two songs, according to MLB.com – "El Incomprendido" by Farruko and "Hot" by Pitbull and Daddy Yankee.

"It makes the players feel great, the fans obviously enjoy it and Duran, I mean, I'm convinced he comes in more amped," Morse told me. "Not that he needs anything more, but 104.8, maybe that entrance has a little something to do with that," Twins VP of Communications and Content told MLB.com.

What's next:

It's unknown whether Duran will continue the electrifying intro in Philadelphia.

The Phillies will return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday for a three game series with the Detroit Tigers.