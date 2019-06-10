Kraft finally calls ranch dressing what it is: ‘Salad Frosting’

Kraft understands the lengths some parents will go to convince their kids to eat their greens, and now they think they’ve found the ultimate solution: Lie to them.

Disguising ranch dressing and putting it into a tube that looks like a cake frosting container and calling it “Salad Frosting,” may sound immoral, but if your kids are finally eating their veggies, does it even matter?

Kraft said in a press release that they are introducing the deceptive but genius Kraft “Salad Frosting” to give parents a hand a dinnertime.

“Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it,” says Sergio Eleuterio, head of marketing for Kraft. “Kraft Salad 'Frosting' is one lie you won’t feel bad telling your kids.”

While Kraft might be on to something, they’re certainly not deceiving kids into eating “healthy.” In fact, with almost the same amount of calories per serving, you might as well call ranch dressing “frosting.”

Pillsbury’s Creamy Supreme vanilla frosting has 140 calories and 5 grams of fat per 2-tablespoon serving, while Kraft’s Classic Ranch Dressing has 110 calories and 12 grams of fat for the same serving size.

Whether your kids will be able to tell the difference or not, it might not matter, because ranch pairs beautifully with most things.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the deceptive packaging won’t be available to mass consumers just yet.

In order to get your hands on the limited-edition ranch “frosting” package, you’ll have to enter Kraft’s contest, in which parents desperate to have their kids eat greens will have a chance at winning free samples.

All you have to do to enter is to share the best lie you’ve told your kid with the Twitter hashtags #LieLikeAParent and #contest, for your chance of becoming one of 1,500 winners who will be determined based on likes and originality.

