Wanamaker building's holiday light show, Dickens Village will return despite Macy's closure

A longstanding holiday tradition in Philadelphia will continue after the closure of the Center City Macy's cast uncertainty on the future of the Wanamaker building.

The Philadelphia Visitor's Center on Friday announced that the holiday light show and Dickens Village will return this winter.

The backstory:

After nearly two decades occupying the Wanamaker building in Center City, Macy's closed its doors for good in March.

The building was sold to TF Cornerstone, a Queens-based real estate development company that plans to make the historic building a mixed-use space.

The company vowed to preserve the cherished Eagle statue found inside the building, as well as the well-known pipe organ.

The ‘re-imagining’ of the Wanamaker building was part of the city's plans to revive Market East, which also included the now-defunct plans for a new Sixers arena.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Visitor's Center on Friday announced plans to maintain the light show and Dickens village, two holiday staples in the city.

The Wanamaker light show dates back nearly 70 years, and together with Dickens Village, has become one of Philly's "most cherished holiday traditions."

The Visitors Center says it will lead efforts to preserve, reinstall, and publicly present the attractions during the holiday season later this year.

"These aren't just attractions, they're emotional touchstones," Philadelphia Visitors Center President and CEO Kathryn Ott Lovell said.

"When the closure of Macy's put them at risk, we knew we had to act."

The Visitors Center said it will work collaboratively with Friends of the Wanamaker Organ, who "have extensive expertise in the light show and Dickens Village."

What they're saying:

Jazelle Jones, with the Office of Special Events, stated, "For me, it’s part of my story, our story, the Philadelphia story and a place where my parents brought me to join with other families to celebrate the holiday season."

The shows will begin in November when you can "Meet me at the Eagle" once again. And, enjoy the star of the show – the organ.

Executive of Friends of the Wanamaker Organ, Ray Biswanger, explained, "Thanks to this partnership and the generosity of donors, live daily concerts on the Wanamaker organ are returning during light show season."

Ott Lovell continued, "It’s a massive lift. The show goes up and comes down every year. It takes a couple weeks to put up, a week to break down. The Dicken’s Village needs to be retooled every year. And, then there’s staffing."

There are plans for the owner to redevelop the building, including residential and retail. But, whatever the future holds, the hope is to keep the iconic Philly attraction alive for generations to come.

"What it means just to have the Wanamaker building thriving and surviving – and we knew Macy’s was leaving and we knew sometimes when there are challenges, that brings other opportunities," Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla stated.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Visitors Center is asking for the public's help to keep these two time-honored traditions going for years to come.

They've set up a "Save the Light Show" donation campaign with a goal of raising $350,000 for installation and presentation of the light show and Dickens Village.

"I can’t imagine a holiday season without a visit to the Wanamaker Building with my family, and I know many Philadelphians feel the same," Ott said. "To keep this magical experience alive, we need your help."

Donations can be made by clicking here.