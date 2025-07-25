Philadelphia weather: Severe weather moving across region with heavy rain, damaging winds

The Brief Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s on Friday with added humidity that will make it feel like triple digits. An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for Philadelphia, and a Heat Advisory is in effect for the suburbs. Pop-up storms could bring periods of heavy rain Friday evening.



After several mild summer weather days, the excessive heat has returned. Additionally, severe weather could be a factor for some Friday night.

Forecasters expect temperatures to rival record highs in the city on Friday with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

The muggy conditions will set the stage for pop-up storms on Friday night with additional chances Sunday.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Philadelphia and the suburbs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach the mid-90s on Friday with added humidity to make it feel like the triple digits.

Scattered thunderstorms with periods of drenching rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts are pushing through the region Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Severe Tunderstorm Warnings are being issued as the severe conditions move from the northwest to the southeast.

What's next:

The mugginess will continue on Saturday with highs nearing 90 and partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will return to the 80s on Sunday with another chance of pop-up storms.

What you can do:

Stay up-to-date on the incoming storms and the holiday weekend forecast by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.