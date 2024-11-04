Krasner issues stern warning on election intimidation: 'F around and find out'

District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a stern warning about election intimidation as Philadelphia voters prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday.

"Anybody who thinks it's time to play militia – F around and find out," Krasner said. "Anybody who thinks it's time to insult, to mistreat, to threaten people, F around and find out."

Pennsylvania, with 19 electoral college votes, is expected to play a crucial role in the outcome of the presidential election. Trump and Harris spent parts of their last full day of campaigning in the Keystone State, including a massive Harris rally in Philadelphia.

Krasner was flanked by Philadelphia police commissioner Kevin Bethel and members of the prosecutor's office during the show-of-force press conference Monday morning. He said there's a "concern" that there's a threat of election interference being committed by people working in and around the polls.

"We have a concern that there may be people either working in the polls or close to the polls, who are going to bring frivolous bogus challenges to voters," said Krasner, who used an example from Wisconsin as evidence of such a thing happening at the polls.

"This is the bottom line," Krasner said. "Anybody who thinks you're going to play those games in Philadelphia – you're going to do it in bad faith, I've got no problem with doing it in good faith – but if you do it in bad faith, there is an election court, there are judges, they have orders."

During the last presidential election in Philadelphia, two men were arrested with weapons and ammunition outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted that eventually won Joe Biden the White House.

Vets for Trump co-founder Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta were each sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months behind bars last year.