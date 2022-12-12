Krispy Kreme offers a dozen doughnuts for $1 on annual 'Day of the Dozens'

Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten the holidays by offering fans a dozen doughnuts for $1.

The doughnut chain’s annual deal, called "Day of the Dozens," falls every year on Dec. 12. Customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price with the promo code DOZEN.

The deal applies in-store, for pick-up, or via drive-thru, the company said. Customers are limited to two dozen doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. (Credit: Provided)

Last month, Krispy Kreme debuted its new holiday doughnut flavors "approved by the Big Man himself," the company teased. The treats include a Holiday Sugar Cookie Doughnut, Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut, Red Velvet Cake Doughnut, Santa Belly Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain is known for its doughnut giveaways.

Krispy Kreme offered a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who voted in the midterm elections. In October, it offered any customer who visited a Krispy Kreme location dressed in a Halloween costume a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme celebrated its 85th anniversary by giving away free doughnuts for a year. It also made headlines for a promotion that offered a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of regular gas.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.