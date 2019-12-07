Krispy Kreme debuts Holiday Doughnut Collection featuring 'Santa' and 'Reindeer' treats

article

(FOX NEWS) -- Christmas has come early to people whose idea of Christmas is just doughnuts, and maybe a few decorations here and there.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 6, Krispy Kreme will be celebrating the debut of its new Holiday Doughnut Collection by extending its monthly “Chocolate Friday” promotion into a “three-day event,” according to a press release.

In addition to the new holiday doughnuts — which include a glazed “Reindeer Doughnut” with pretzel antlers; a “Santa Belly Doughnut” with chocolate “Kreme”-filling; and a “Present Doughnut” filled with “original Kreme” — Krispy Kreme locations will also be offering a Chocolate Glazed Wonderland Collection featuring four different chocolate doughnuts.

Between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, participating locations will be offering a Chocolate Glazed Doughnut; a Chocolate Glazed filled with “original Kreme” and dusted with powdered sugar; a Chocolate Glazed filled with cake batter and topped with sprinkles; and a Chocolate Glazed filled with chocolate “Kreme,” and topped with red and green icing.

The chain's Chocolate Glazed Wonderland Collection will be available to three days starting Friday, Dec. 6. (Krispy Kreme)

Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, also hinted at another announcement coming later this month, suggesting that the company hasn’t exhausted every combination of glazes or “kremes” just yet.

“We hope we can be one of the ways you spread joy to others this season,” said Sneka in the press release. “And stay tuned, we’ve got a little more North Pole magic coming later this month.”

The Chocolate Glazed Wonderland Collection is available through Dec. 8 at participating shops. The Holiday Doughnut Collection will be available through Dec. 24.

