Krispy Kreme debuts St. Patrick's Day doughnut lineup – here's how to get a free one

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2023 with four new "gold-themed" doughnuts and bringing back its green O’riginal Glazed doughnut with an opportunity to snag one for free.

The new lineup, which will be available beginning Thursday at participating U.S. locations, includes a Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, described as a "golden cookie Kreme filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and covered in golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend."

The Hat O’ Gold Doughnut is a chocolate-iced doughnut featuring a plaid green icing pattern and topped with a festive leprechaun hat sugar piece.

Four all-new, gold-themed doughnuts come in decorative holiday dozens box. (Photo: Krispy Kreme via Business Wire)

A new Golden Sprinkle Doughnut is an Original Glazed dipped in green icing and topped with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend, while the Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut is an unglazed shell filled with White Kreme and topped with green icing and a rainbow sugar piece, vanilla buttercream, and gold coin sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme fans who wear green to a shop on either March 16 or 17 will also get one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut – no purchase necessary, the company said. The offer is valid for both in-store or drive-thru customers.

Guests wearing green can get a free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut on March 16-17, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Wherever you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day – at home, the office, with friends, even parades – you can make it golden by enjoying and sharing our Good as Gold doughnuts," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

The doughnut chain added that its new lineup is also being delivered fresh to select grocery stores near Krispy Kreme shops as a special 6‑pack of St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts, including a returning Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick’s Sprinkles Doughnut.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.