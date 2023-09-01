Labor Day weekend weather: Hot and humid holiday ahead across Delaware Valley

Grab the sunscreen and stay hydrated, because this Labor Day weekend is going to be a scorcher!

The holiday begins with a pleasant 80-degree day Friday as humidity stays low, and temperatures drop into the 50s overnight.

That low humidity sticks around for Saturday, which looks to be a perfect beach day with a high of 84 degrees!

But don't get too used to it!

Mild summer weather starts to turn hot and humid Sunday as temperatures start to rise into the 90s.

Then, Labor Day really turns up the heat at 94 degrees with humidity that continues into the rest of the week.