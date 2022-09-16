VIDEO: Bird flies into military jet, causes crash that damaged Lake Worth home

New video released by the military shows the moment a bird flew into a military jet last year, which caused it to crash into a Lake Worth neighborhood and cause major damage to a home.

The crash happened back on September 19, 2021, after a U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer from Kingsville that was conducting a military training exercise was going to land at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The new video shows a bird fly into the jet, and the pilot has an immediate reaction and says they had an emergency.

The pilot said they would try to make it to the runway, but then says they aren’t going to make it.

Their jet crashed in the 2000 block of Tejas, which is about two miles northeast of Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

Both pilots, a student and instructor, ejected before the crash.

One had their parachute caught in power lines, while the other was found nearby.

By October 1, the military posted a social media message stating the cleanup from the crash was complete.

Though nearly two months after the crash, one family was still living out of a hotel room.

