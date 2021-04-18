Lansdale pharmacy vaccinates thousands at North Penn High School clinic

A Montgomery County pharmacy gave the local vaccine push a 'shot in the arm' on Sunday by hosting a large vaccination clinic at North Penn High School with the goal of administering thousands of shots.

The Skipback Pharmacy, owned and operated by Dr. Mayank Amin, hosted the clinic with support from over 700 volunteers. Lines of people ages 16 and older had the opportunity to get the Pfizer or Moderna shot and some peace of mind from the highly effective vaccines.

"It's a big strain off my mind," said a former U.S. Army veteran. "I work around people all day long and I'm just exposed to it constantly so I just couldn't wait to get vaccinated."

Thousands turned out for a vaccine clinic at North Penn High School on Sunday.

With supplies increasing, the state expanded eligibility to everyone aged 16 and older this last week. To date, Pennsylvania has vaccinated more than 40% of its eligible population, not including Philadelphia, which gets its supply directly from the federal government and runs its own program.

Philadelphia followed suit on Friday after seeing a similar explosion in the number of unfilled vaccine appointments. To date, over 649,000 Philadelphians have at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than 438,000 people are fully protected against the virus, according to data from the city's website.

Dr. Amin, who wore a Superman suit at the clinic on Sunday to give children hope for a post-pandemic future, called the opportunity to host the clinic and give back to his community "a personal gift."

In a Facebook post, Skipback Pharmacy said they vaccinated over 6,000 people on Sunday. The post reflected on a time when vaccines were not so plentiful and were restricted to only extremely high-risk people.

"2 months ago, we had 75+ year olds standing in the freezing 8inches of snow for hours as we tried to get them in and out of Skippack Firehouse," the post read. "Today, the venue is much larger, the scope is larger, more people are getting vaccinated, and our community members have shown exemplary patience & love."

