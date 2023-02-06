Police chase: LAPD officers tackle pursuit suspect on 405 Freeway near LAX

A shooting suspect who was being pursued by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department was taken into custody after he was tackled by officers on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood following a high-speed chase through South Los Angeles.

Officials said the pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA's Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got out of a moving car and into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills.

By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit then moved to Inglewood before the suspect led officers to South LA's Florence neighborhood.

The suspect had recorded speeds between 90 and 100 mph on residential streets as he went through multiple red lights and stop signs – narrowly dodging other vehicles and pedestrians.

By 12:20 p.m., the suspect approached the Los Angeles International Airport area along Century Boulevard. As he made his way toward the airport, the suspect continued to evade officers. He proceeded to turn around and merged onto the 405 Freeway.

However, he didn't make it very far. Shortly after he got onto the freeway, he was met with a lawn truck. The suspect decided to get out of the silver sedan and tried to make a run for it on the northbound lanes of the freeway near Manchester Boulevard. Within seconds, he was tackled by LAPD officers and was subsequently taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit.

It's unclear which shooting the suspect was reportedly connected to.

Monday afternoon's pursuit comes after four innocent people were killed in two separate pursuit crashes in Los Angeles County.