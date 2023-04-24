Large warehouse fire that caused air quality concerns in Wissinoming placed under control

Fire crews are working to put out a 3-alarm fire in Philadelphia as dark smoke is filling the area.

SKYFOX flew over the 5100 block of Darkrun Lane, where an active fire could be observed.

Officials say fire crews were dispatched to the area just before 9:45 a.m. for a warehouse fire.

The responding fire crew arrived on scene and found one floor completely engulfed in flames before signaling a second alarm, authorities say.

According to fire officials, the fire rose to four alarms and was placed under control shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Crews remain on scene to extinguish hot spots in the building.

Officials say they believe the fire may have started in a loading dock at the warehouse, but an official cause of the fire has not been released by the Fire Marshal.

One warehouse employee was transported to the hospital with injuries for treatment and all other employees are accounted for, according to fire crews.

The Philadelphia Health Department urged residents to avoid going outdoors, close all windows and doors, recirculate air with fans and avoid excessive activity due to air quality concerns from the heavy smoke.

"In response to a large smoke-producing fire on Darkrun Lane in the Wissinoming section, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid the area or try to stay inside," the department said. "The Health Department has dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality and the potential for any threat."

Fire crews say the smell of burnt plastic could be smelled in the air, but there are currently no quality concerns ongoing.

The health department said no specific hazardous substances were identified in the smoke, but people were asked to remain cautious for several hours.