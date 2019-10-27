'Largest evacuation:' Number of evacuees double in Sonoma County as winds clock in at 93 mph

article

A total of 180,000 Sonoma County residents were under mandatory evacuation on Sunday morning, the "largest evacuation that any of us at the sheriff's office can remember," deputies tweeted.

Sheriff Mark Essick said that he heard from some residents that they thought the evacuation orders were overkill. "I think those concerns are not valid at this point," he said at a Sunday morning news conference.

That number doubled from overnight and the number of people is roughly three times the people who can fit in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Sonoma County divided the area into 10 zones, and all -- including the entire cities of Geyersville, Healdsburg, Guerneville, Sebastopol, Bodega Bay -- were under mandatory evacuation.

Historic Soda Rock Winery engulfed in flames

The evacuations were a result of the rapidly growing Kincade Fire, which started burning Wednesday in the heart of Wine Country situated in the tiny community of Geyserville, and which has spread to 30,000 acres by Sunday morning. Only 10 percent of the wildfire has been contained. The fire was concentrated between the west side of Highway 128 to HIghway 101 between Healdsburg and Windsor, Cal Fire officials said Sunday at a news conference. The California Highway Patrol shut down a portion of Highway 101 from Arata lane to Dry Creek road on Sunday just before 10:30 a.m. because the smoke in the region made it too difficult for drivers to see.

To see the full evacuation map of Sonoma County, click here

It seems as though most of the residents heeded the warnings: Their cities were ghost towns on Sunday.

The scene from Chalk Hill Road at state Route 128 in Healdsburg. Oct. 27, 2019

Cal Fire said that the winds gusted at speeds of 93 miles per hour in Sonoma on Saturday night into Sunday. Winds at that speed, firefighters said, can carry embers over one mile with a 90 percent chance of starting spot fires.

Because of that, PG&E had turned off power to a total of 960,000 customers, or roughly 2 million people, throughout 36 counties in the state. It was the third preventive shutoff this year and the largest.

Resources for Sonoma County evacuees

In terms of the Kincade Fire, CalFire noted on Sunday morning that 79 structures have been destroyed including 31 homes and 14 damaged. The historic Soda Rock Winery was found engulfed in flames, though no official word on the extent of its damage was reported early Sunday. KTVU's cameras spotted structures burning on Chalk Hill Road near Highway 128 in Healdsburg on Sunday morning, including a home that was actively on fire.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the Kincade Fire and more than 3,000 firefighters from 68 agencies were assigned to help.

In all, nine fires were burning in California, not including two smaller fires that erupted in Contra Costa County.

A spokesman for the National Weather Service said all is not over: Another big wind event is slated for Tuesday into Wednesday. A CalFire spokesman said he didn't think the full containment of the Kincade Fire would come until Nov. 7.