Largest shark at Adventure Aquarium in Camden dies: 'They lost a close friend'

Some sad times at Camden's Adventure Aquarium as workers and visitors mourn the loss of a beloved animal.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Anchor, the Great Hammerhead Shark, has passed away," the aquarium announced this week.

Anchor was the largest shark at the aquarium, measuring 9 feet long.

He was also described as an ambassador for his species, helping to educate visitors about shark conservation.

The aquarium says they have lost a "close friend" as they celebrate his life.