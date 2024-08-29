Vehicle plunges down embankment, shuts down road in Northeast Philadelphia

A close call in Northeast Philadelphia after a vehicle took quite the plunge Thursday morning.

SKYFOX was live over the scene after a vehicle crashed into an embankment at Byberry and Woodhaven roads.

It appears the vehicle jumped a guardrail before ending up in the embankment, just feet from the road below.

MORE HEADLINES:

Woodhave Road is currently closed as police attempt to pull the vehicle up.

No injuries have been reported, but it is still unclear what led up to the crash.