Vehicle plunges down embankment, shuts down road in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A close call in Northeast Philadelphia after a vehicle took quite the plunge Thursday morning.
SKYFOX was live over the scene after a vehicle crashed into an embankment at Byberry and Woodhaven roads.
It appears the vehicle jumped a guardrail before ending up in the embankment, just feet from the road below.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 12 people rescued from boats partying in Schuylkill River overnight: police
- Vehicle rolls into Schuylkill River as man, woman 'engage in sexual activity': police
- University of Delaware student killed by motorcycle fleeing traffic stop; 4 others injured: officials
Woodhave Road is currently closed as police attempt to pull the vehicle up.
No injuries have been reported, but it is still unclear what led up to the crash.