Largest vessel to ever visit U.S. East Coast arrives in Philadelphia

This is kind of a big deal.

The largest cargo ship to ever visit America's east coast pulled into the Port of Philadelphia on Friday morning, hauling millions in goods.

The CMA CGM Marco Polo, a 1,300-foot-long vessel from France, sailed up the Delaware River and docked at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

The ship, according to officials, would span over 2.5 Philadelphia city blocks and is 180-feet taller than the city's tallest building, the Comcast Center.

The Marco Polo is part of CMA CMG's NAMEX service, which officials say has an economic impact between $34M-$81M yearly and provides hundreds of jobs in the Philadelphia-area.

After unloading hundreds of shipping containers in Philadelphia by Friday evening, the three football fields long vessel will head down to Virginia and North Carolina. It will make its final East Coast stop in Savannah, Georgia before heading back to France.

The Marco Polo was at one point the largest container ship in the world, before it was bested by the Maersk Triple E Class in 2013.