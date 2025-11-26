Last-minute Thanksgiving food shopping in Camden County

With less than 24 hours away from Thanksgiving, at the last minute, shoppers are flocking to the grocery store for food items.

Grocery Outlet in Sicklerville had steady traffic throughout the day with customers trying to get their hands on Thanksgiving necessities.

Amanda Johnston was purchasing items for her special dip.

"This is just my go-to cannoli dip. It’s easy, no bake, only a couple ingredients," says Johnston.

For those looking for turkeys, they were out of look as the turkeys at the Sicklerville store where sold out.

"I knew it, because that’s my luck," says Victoria Pannell, who was hoping to snag a turkey.

Outside the big gobbler, shoppers were able to find the items they needed and are looking forward to the big day of food and family.

"I like turkey, pumpkin pie and I can’t wait for mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese," says Ethan Raymond.

Dwight Jackson says, "Food is secondary. I don’t care about all that turkey stuff, it’s just spending time with family that counts for me."