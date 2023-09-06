Late summer heat wave prompts early Philly school dismissals; bakes Delaware Valley

Wednesday marks day four of a late summer heat wave enveloping the Delaware Valley and dozens of Philadelphia schools will dismiss early Thursday and Friday again.

Two and a half-year-old Malcolm cools off in the interactive fountain at Dilworth Park by Philadelphia City Hall.

"We couldn’t take it anymore at home, so we just came out and decided to let him run around in the water," mom Joanna George said. "He’s definitely enjoying the water. He’s a water baby."

Joanna is also a 9th grade Spanish teacher at Frankford High School and says the heat is definitely putting a strain on the start of school. "My school, at first it was a half-day yesterday, our first day. But, some of our air conditioners got fixed, so we went to a full day, so we are up and running."

Not so for schools with inadequate or no air conditioning. The district announced early dismissal for the rest of the week for dozens of schools.

"I’m happy I’m getting out early," student Rashe Belman said. "It’s hot in there. Extremely hot. The heat wave, so they let us out early at twelve."

RELATED COVERAGE: Dozens of Philly schools dismissing early Thursday, Friday due to extreme heat: district

But the Imhotep senior is frustrated football practice is canceled. "We want to practice and win."

Over at Schuylkill River Park, many folks are waiting until the sun goes down to get in some tennis, a game of pickleball or to hit the basketball courts. The playground was nearly empty Wednesday night, with a dad and his 3-year-old son trying to make the best of it.

"How are you staying cool?" asked FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney.

"We’re not staying cool," Michael Novikov replied. "We’re staying hot."