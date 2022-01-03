LAUSD: All students, teachers must show proof of negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Monday that all students and staff – regardless of their vaccination status – must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.

The announcement comes as Los Angeles County continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases across the area. On Sunday's Los Angeles County Public health revealed nearly 45,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend, with 23,533 new cases for Saturday and 21,200 new cases Sunday.

LAUSD pushed back the first day of the spring semester for students to Tuesday, January 11. School staff and students can start getting a baseline test starting Monday, January 3.

