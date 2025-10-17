At least 6 injured in Wawa shooting involving rival motorcycle gangs in Montgomery County: police

An investigation is underway in Montgomery County after police say a shooting at a Wawa left at least six people injured Friday night.

What we know:

A shooting incident occurred at the Wawa on West Main Street in West Norriton Township, involving members of two rival motorcycle gangs.

The West Norriton Township Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 9:11 p.m. Friday evening.

Preliminary reports indicate that the altercation resulted in injuries to six individuals, all of whom have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have stated that the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Though, residents are advised to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the West Norriton Township Police Department or Montgomery County Detectives.