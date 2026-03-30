Legacy Line Trolley Tour to highlight Black women’s history in Philadelphia

The Brief The Legacy Line Trolley Tour will travel through Philadelphia neighborhoods shaped by Black women. Tours will run on Saturdays from April 25 through early June. Center 1968, a local non-profit, is organizing the event.



A new trolley tour launching in April will spotlight the achievements and impact of Black women across Philadelphia, with routes through Center City and Germantown featuring historic stops and stories.

Two unique tours highlight historic sites and local heroes

What we know:

The Legacy Line Trolley Tour will offer two routes—one in Center City and another in Germantown—each with seven stops.

Riders can enjoy snacks and beverages on board, and the tours are designed as hop-on, hop-off experiences.

The Center City tour will include stops like The Women’s Institute for Youth, while the Germantown route will visit places such as the Colored Girls Museum. Other sites include the Less We Forget Museum, the African American Museum, and C. Delores Tucker's marker.

Jillian Pirtle will lead a tour at the Marian Anderson Museum, which will feature a new exhibit called Marian the American Story.

Organizers say the tours will run on Saturdays starting April 25 and continue through early June.

The trolley tour will feature a variety of historic sites, giving participants a chance to learn about both well-known and lesser-known figures in Philadelphia’s history.

Local voices share the importance of honoring Black women’s history

What they're saying:

"It's just so important, especially with 250th celebration coming, that we honor those women that really did build Philadelphia. Not just Philadelphia but the world really," said Jasmine Sessoms, creator of the Legacy Line Trolley Tour.

"I'm hoping that people get to know the known and unknown heroes. Especially Black women here in Philadelphia," said Sessoms.

"These women that we're going to honor and go to the different stops they have changed and truly affected our whole world," said Sessoms.

"We always talk about Octavius Catto but there's also Caroline LeCount and she's the Rosa Parks of Philly. One hundred years before there was Rosa Parks, there was her. Really integrating the transportation system in Philly," said Sessoms.

"The Less We Forget Museum up in Germantown and the African American Museum. So, you can hop off at those place. You can also hop off at C. Delores Tucker's marker and kind of read about her. But sometimes it is just like a drive-by, like here's where Black women were educated to be physicians," said Sessoms.

"We need to know who these women are. The country, the community, the world, and tourists need to know who these Black women were, who were apart of the fabric of the nation that was built," said Pirtle, CEO of the Marian Anderson Museum and Historic Society.

Sessoms, who is also the founder of Center 1968, said, "I am so happy and excited to see this thing come to fruition," and shared that she began working on the tour two years ago.

At the Marian Anderson Museum, Sessoms’ daughter Jace was especially interested in the exhibit, saying, "I like all the patterns and the sparkles. I really like that specifically because of the flower."

The tours are designed to educate the public about the contributions of Black women, both famous and unsung, who have shaped Philadelphia and beyond.

Why you should care:

The Legacy Line Trolley Tour is part of a broader effort to recognize the impact of Black women on Philadelphia’s history, especially as the city approaches its 250th anniversary.

Organizers hope the tours will inspire residents and visitors to learn more about the city’s diverse heritage.

The tours offer a unique opportunity to experience Philadelphia’s neighborhoods while learning about the women who helped build them.

For more information on Center 1968, visit their website.