Man wanted after aggressively grabbing woman from behind in Kensington: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of indecent assault on Collins Street. The assault happened on Wednesday, May 13, around 12:45 p.m. Police released a description and are asking for public tips.



The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of indecent assault in the 26th District, according to a press release.

What we know:

Police say the assault happened May 13, 2026, at about 12:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of Collins Street.

The complainant told police she was walking when a man approached from behind, grabbed her, and then ran off toward Huntingdon Street.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 30 to 40 years old, medium build, wearing all-black clothing and a black coat with a fur-lined hood.

He was carrying a crossbody bag at the time of the assault, according to police.

Police are urging anyone with information about the man’s identity or location to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3250/51 or call 911.

Why you should care:

Police say this assault happened in broad daylight in a residential area, and they are hoping someone recognizes the suspect’s description or has seen something that could help the investigation.

The department is emphasizing the importance of community tips to help keep neighborhoods safe.

What we don't know:

Police have not released surveillance footage or additional details about the suspect’s identity or possible motive. It is not clear if the man is connected to any other cases in the area.