Dog bites 3-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl in Philly's Fairhill neighborhood: police

The Brief A 3-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister were bitten by a dog on North Water Street in Fairhill on Thursday, May 14. Both children were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after being bitten on the face and arms. The condition of both children is unknown.



Police say a dog from a neighboring house bit a 3-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister while they were outside playing on North Water Street in Fairhill on Thursday, May 14.

What we know:

Reports of the attack came in at around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the 3-year-old boy was bitten on the face and arm, while his 12-year-old sister was bitten on the arm.

They say the dog got out of a neighboring home before the attack. The children were outside playing before the incident occurred.

Both children were transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

SKYFOX was live over the scene on North Water Street.

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What we don't know:

The condition of both children is unknown at this time.