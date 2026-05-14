Kensington nonprofit Safe-Hub Philadelphia connects youth to FIFA World Cup

The Brief Philadelphia Stadium will host its first FIFA World Cup match on June 14. Kensington nonprofit Safe-Hub Philadelphia uses soccer to support youth development. 20 local kids will serve as player escorts during two World Cup matches.



Philadelphia Stadium is set to host its first FIFA World Cup match on June 14, with Ivory Coast facing Ecuador. In Kensington, a local nonprofit is using soccer and the excitement of the World Cup to help young people build skills and confidence.

Kensington nonprofit brings soccer and opportunity to local youth

What we know:

Safe-Hub Philadelphia, a Kensington-based nonprofit, offers low or no cost soccer programs for kids ages 4 to 18, with practices twice a week on new indoor and outdoor fields.

The organization focuses on more than just soccer, teaching teamwork, communication and confidence, according to staff.

"It’s help me strengthen my social relationships and it’s help be become better physically and mentally," said Antonio Cortez a 14 year old player who has been here for 2 years.

The program was founded by a Kensington native and now serves more than 3,000 kids each year.

Safe-Hub Philadelphia is the only location in the United States, with other sites in South Africa, Germany, the Ivory Coast and India.

"It might be learning how to take feedback it might be learning about decision making and we try to translate that on the field in terms of soccer but how does that relate to school. How does that relate to home," said Elizabeth Clinton, Development Manager with Safe-Hub Philadelphia.

The organization will hold open-house watch parties during World Cup match days and a two-day soccer tournament for teams from around the city.

Local perspective:

20 Safe-Hub Philadelphia players have been invited to be player escorts during two upcoming World Cup matches at Philadelphia Stadium, according to Chris O’Connell.

"This game transcends borders. They’ll get a chance when the world cup is here to see and experience cultures they would never otherwise encounter and get to have the common language of soccer to do that," said Liam Connolly, executive director of Safe-Hub Philadelphia.

Raymond Rivera, a parent, said, "We actually started with my younger son. Then moved up to my older son. The program teaches them leadership. It teaches them how to work as a team."

The nonprofit’s efforts have transformed a once-neglected field into a place of growth and opportunity for Kensington youth.

World Cup excitement builds in South Philadelphia

The FIFA World Cup is bringing global attention to Philadelphia, and local youth are getting the chance to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime event. The partnership between Safe-Hub Philadelphia and the World Cup highlights the power of sports to connect communities and inspire young people.

The first of six World Cup matches at Philadelphia Stadium will take place on June 14, with Ivory Coast taking on Ecuador. The city is preparing for thousands of fans and a celebration of international soccer.

The field outside Scanlon Playground, once filled with trash and needles, now hosts more than 80 kids at regular soccer practices.

Safe-Hub Philadelphia’s program has become a vital resource for families in Kensington.

What we don't know:

Details about the specific World Cup matches where the player escorts will participate and the full schedule for Safe-Hub Philadelphia’s watch parties and tournament have not been announced.