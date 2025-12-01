Lehigh Valley braces for first winter storm: PennDot preps roads

The Brief The Lehigh Valley is gearing up for its first winter storm of the season, with residents and officials preparing for a snowy Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Lehigh Valley, and residents are stocking up on essentials like shovels and ice scrapers. PennDot is fully stocked and ready with crews and trucks.



The Lehigh Valley is gearing up for its first winter storm of the season, with residents and officials preparing for a snowy Tuesday morning.

What we know:

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Lehigh Valley, and residents are stocking up on essentials like shovels and ice scrapers.

Danielle Long from Bell's Ace Hardware noted that customers have been busy preparing for the expected snowfall. Outside the store, workers are unpacking pallets of rock salt, anticipating the snow.

Although the storm may not be significant, it's the first of the season, and people are excited for the winter weather.

PennDot's response

"It does seem a little bit earlier than normal but as far as prepping and maintaining the roads this is PennDot 101 to do this," Krys Johnson, safety press officer for PennDot told FOX 29.

The department is fully stocked and ready with crews and trucks, she says.

SkyFox captured PennDot crews in Montgomery County pre-treating highways for the morning rush hour. Brine trucks are also soaking the Blue Route in Delaware County, with crews ready to hit the roads as soon as the snow begins.