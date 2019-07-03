Let freedom ring with discounts and deals this Independence Day

What better way to celebrate freedom than with some great discounts? Independence Day will kick off with several patriotic deals that will make America’s birthday even sweeter.

Krispy Kreme

The beloved doughnut chain is celebrating Independence Day with its sweet and special line of patriotic donuts. Dubbed the “Let Freedom Ring” doughnuts, the lineup consists of three new doughnuts - the Freedom Ring Doughnut, Sprinkled Ring Doughnut, and the Firework Ring Doughnut.

To make your Fourth even sweeter, Krispy Kreme announced in a press release that reward members can get a free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts. If you’re not a member, just sign up before you get into the store.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Your friendly neighborhood bagel shop is offering patriotic bagels by the half-dozen or baker’s dozen. You can pre-order Red, White and Blue bagels for pick up from June 2 to June 3, or grab one in-store from July 2 to the 4th!

Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shop

For a limited time, Tim Hortons is offering new, patriotic Fireworks Donuts that are topped with red, white, and blue popping candy. Kick off your 4th with a BANG!

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is partnering up with DoorDash to help you celebrate the Fourth of July weekend. From Wednesday, July 3 through Sunday, July 7 guests will receive one free slice of the chain’s legendary Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake when their DoorDash order totals up to $17.76 or more.

Carvel

Serve a red, white and blue ice cream cake this July 4 with the help of Carvel. Choose from a square flag cake or the Stars ‘n Stripes Heart Cake, which are both filled with chocolate and vanilla ice cream separated by Carvel “crunchies”.

Waitr and Bite Squad

Restaurant delivery apps Waitr and Bite Squad, will be offering 50% off delivery fees starting Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6. Use the promo code 5050 to get the discount while checking out.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven will join hands with Veteran Advantage to honor veterans on Independence Day with special military discounts at its stores nationwide. Veterans who come in with a Veteran’s Advantage account can get a free Big Gulp or coffee on July 4.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback will honor all military personnel, firefighters, police and first responders with a 20 percent discount starting Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7. You must show your state or federal ID. If you can’t make it this weekend, Outback offers a 10 percent discount for heroes in their “Heroes Discount” all year round.

Papa John’s

Through Sunday, July 7, Papa John’s Pizza is offering a special deal to ring in Independence Day. When customers buy one medium or large pizza at the regular menu price, they can get one pizza of equal or lesser value FREE using the promo code BOGO4.