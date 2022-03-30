Levittown Lanes: Roof of bowling alley collapses as firefighters put out three-alarm fire

The building housing bowling lanes, food and an area for live music at Levittown Lanes is a total loss after a fire tore through the building on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 6 a.m. when it was a two-alarm fire.

As the flames quickly spread, the blaze was upgraded to a three-alarm fire and the roof of the building collapsed.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the active fire and multiple fire engines could be seen attempting to put it out.

The thick smoke from the fire could be seen along I-95 and caused several street closures, according to FOX 29's Bob Kelly.

Firefighters had to run about 1,000 feet of hose to get to additional fire hydrants.

The Pennsbury School District alerted students and parents that there would be transportation delays due to the street closures caused by the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

