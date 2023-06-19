'Liberation Rising': African-American Museum in Philadelphia holds Juneteenth block party

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) hosted a Juneteenth Block Party and Free Museum Day.

"The true second Independence Day in our nation’s history where those that were enslaved, albeit after the emancipation proclamation were officially told that they were free on the island of Galveston, Texas," said Morgan Lloyd, program coordinator and lead guide for the AAMP.

The theme for this year’s celebrations are "Liberation Rising" and featured music, dancing and education on the significance of June 19, 1865 and the ending of slavery in America.

People of all ages and backgrounds lined up outside to visit the museum for free on this holiday.

"I wanted to come and see what they have for today in celebration of Juneteenth. I felt like I needed to come down and be a part of this," said Janice Clark of Vineland. "There are so many unanswered questions and so many different answers. The climate of today’s kind of rough so you know, I wanted to find out and know for myself."

Hundreds of people attended the block party which featured face painting and black-owned businesses selling traditional African print clothing, jewelry and art.

"This is the most prideful day that we can enjoy as far as being Black Americans and being able to celebrate one another and be in conjunction with one another," said Danielle Green of West Philadelphia. "Being able to love ourselves and love who we are make sure everyone knows that this is our day, and this is where we came from."

The African American Museum is encouraging community members to keep the dialogue going and suggests visiting the current exhibit on display called "Rising Sun: Artists in an uncertain America" which is available through October.

"It is a matter of, one, letting Black voices speak and tell the truth and listening, but also celebrating simultaneously, because we all have a right to," said Lloyd.