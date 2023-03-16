Licensed gun owner shoots dog that attacked woman in Fern Rock: police

article

A woman and a dog were both transported to medical centers for treatment after an incident in Philadelphia, according to police.

Authorities say on Thursday morning, just before 10:40 a.m., police responded to the 5700 block of North Park Avenue in the Fern Rock section of the city.

According to police, a 61-year-old woman was attacked by a pit bull and sustained several bite marks.

Officials say a 62-year-old man with a license to carry witnessed the attack and shot the dog a single time.

Medics transported the woman to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

Authorities say the dog was transported to an animal hospital.

Police have not released information about the condition of the woman or dog.

The Department of Public Health was notified about the incident, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

