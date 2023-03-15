Philadelphia DA Krasner to identify suspect wanted for 2022 murder of transgender victim
PHILADELPHIA - The identity of a suspect police have been searching for in connection to the killing of a transgender victim last year is expected Wednesday.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner is holding a press conference to announce "the identification of an individual wanted for arrest in the murder of Mar’Quis "MJ" Jackson last December."
MORE HEADLINES:
- Car wanted in deadly West Philadelphia hit-and-run found miles from scene: police
- Driver, 71, charged after slamming minivan into Philadelphia police headquarters
- Video shows drivers doing illegal donuts, burnouts as hundreds gather on Spring Garden streets
Jackson was found dead from blunt force trauma to the head in a backyard in the city's Nicetown neighborhood.
The Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death as homicide.
Family members of Jackson, as well as transgender murder victim Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald, are also expected speak during the presser.