Philadelphia DA Krasner to identify suspect wanted for 2022 murder of transgender victim

The identity of a suspect police have been searching for in connection to the killing of a transgender victim last year is expected Wednesday.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner is holding a press conference to announce "the identification of an individual wanted for arrest in the murder of Mar’Quis "MJ" Jackson last December."

Jackson was found dead from blunt force trauma to the head in a backyard in the city's Nicetown neighborhood.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death as homicide.

Family members of Jackson, as well as transgender murder victim Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald, are also expected speak during the presser.