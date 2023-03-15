Man, 19, dropped off at hospital after being shot multiple times in South Philadelphia: police

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

Police say officers responded to Pennsylvania Hospital for a 19-year-old gunshot victim who was dropped off by a private vehicle early Wednesday morning just before 3 a.m.

According to authorities, two suspects were inside the vehicle, believed to be a Nissan, with the victim.

Officials say the suspects fired multiple times, hitting the victim throughout his body on the 3200 block of Wharton Street in the South Philadelphia section of the city.

The man has been placed in critical condition, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing and active, according to police.