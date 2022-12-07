Lidl issues voluntary recall on chocolate Christmas Advent calendars due to salmonella

Advent calendars are often a way families countdown to Christmas with a daily sweet treat, but for some who bought them from Lidl US stores, that joy has been cut short.

Arlington, VA based Lidl US, who has stores throughout D.C., Maryland, Virginia and other East coast states has issued a voluntary recall in partnership with the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on boxes of 8.4 OZ "Favorina" branded Advent Calendars sold between October 12th and December 5th. The items in question have a barcode number of 4056489516965 and offer a "Best If Used By" time in 2023. The "premium chocolate with a creamy filling" is believed to have come in contact with salmonella.

The FDA explains that Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious (and sometimes fatal) infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weak immune systems. Healthy persons who become infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

If you or someone you know has purchased the Favorina Advent calendars, they are encouraged to not consume the product any further and return it to a Lidl store for a full refund. Customers can also contact Lidl Customer Care at (844)-747-5435 (8am-8pm ET, Monday-Saturday). Additional information can be found on the FDA's website.