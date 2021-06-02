Lifeguards needed for reopened Philadelphia pools

Philadelphia pools are reopening and looking for hundreds of lifeguards to fill vacancies post-pandemic.

Port Richmond’s Bernard Samuel Recreation Center pool is one of 68 across the city offered to residents in the summertime.

Khadijah Davis is a college student and lifeguard who has watched over city pools as a lifeguard since 2015.

"I love what I do, it’s fun," she said. "I enjoy making sure kids are safe and having a good time. Parents get a chance to relax, but be with their children."

But, like so many things caused by the pandemic, there is now a shortage of lifeguards. So, the city is looking for more.

Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, the head of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, says the department has hired 60 to 70 percent of the nearly 400 lifeguards needed, while a deadline is looming.

"We have a week left for individuals to raise their hand and say ‘I’ll do this-this summer to make summer happen for Philly’s kids to make pools open,’" she said.

To attract more guards this year, the city has upped the pay to $15.25 an hour and will cover the Red Cross certification fee for ages 16 to 24.

"If we don’t get the number of lifeguards that we need, we’ll have to make tough decisions on what pools open and what pools don’t," Ott Lovell said.

Open pools mark another of Philadelphia’s re-openings after the pandemic.

"If you’re considering being a guard, do it especially if you love the summer, love children. It's a great opportunity," said Davis.

Anyone seeking more information on becoming a lifeguard can do so at the City of Philadelphia's website. Additionally, anyone with questions can email at lifeguard@phila.gov.

