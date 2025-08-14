3 teens sought for vandalizing new turf at Gouley Park in Nether Providence Twp.: police

The Brief Nether Providence Township police are searching for three teens suspected of vandalizing new turf at Gouley Park. Surveillance video from last Tuesday night captures the trio at the scene, leaving behind two large burn marks on the field. If you recognize these individuals or have any information, call the Nether Providence Police at 610-892-2875.



Authorities in Delaware County are searching for three teenagers suspected of starting a fire that damaged a newly renovated soccer field at Gouley Park in Nether Providence Township.

What we know:

On Tuesday, August 5 at around 9:20 p.m., police say three teenage boys entered Gouley Park on Plush Mill Road.

The surveillance footage shows two of the teenagers riding one-wheel electric skateboards, while the third was on foot.

Police say they lit a fire in the center of the new turf field, causing considerable damage.

The group is seen sitting on lawn chairs around the fire and later moving to another area of the field before leaving the park, around 10:30 p.m.



The fire caused significant damage to the soccer field, which had recently undergone renovations.

Police are using the video to identify and locate the suspects involved in the vandalism.

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the teenagers to come forward.

What you can do:

If you recognize these individuals or have any information, call the Nether Providence Police at 610-892-2875.