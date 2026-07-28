PHL Airport delays: Severe storms, IT issue cause major flight disruptions

The Brief More than 320 flights were delayed and over 220 were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, July 28. Severe storms and a brief American Airlines nationwide ground stop caused major disruptions for travelers. Passengers faced long waits, rebooking challenges and missed connections as they tried to reach their destinations.



Severe storms and technical issues led to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, July 28, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 320 flights were delayed and more than 220 were canceled, leaving travelers scrambling for options.

Travelers face major delays and cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport

What we know:

Thunderstorms in the area caused an earlier ground stop at the airport, with additional delays and cancellations stacking up throughout the day. According to FlightAware, more than 320 flights were delayed and more than 220 were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport.

Travelers described a range of emotions as they tried to rebook flights or find alternate ways to reach their destinations.

"I'm not feeling frustrated. I'm feeling a little irate," said David Knettles, who flew in from Iowa for his mother's funeral. "We're stuck here, literally," said Knettles.

Some passengers, like Pren Kqira of Royersford, tried to stay positive. "Gotta deal with it. It is what it is. What can you do?" said Kqira. Others, like Zohra Lufene of Philadelphia, expressed frustration after repeated delays and a final cancellation.

"I am angry because I'm losing a day of my vacation," said Lufene.

The TSA checkpoint was mostly empty, but the American Airlines special services counter had a long line as travelers tried to rebook.

"This is my second time in line cause of a cancellation due to the weather to San Diego, so now I have to rebook to LAX and get a rental to go down to San Diego," said Kqira.

In addition to weather-related disruptions, American Airlines experienced a brief nationwide halt to departures due to an IT issue. The problem was resolved in less than an hour, and American Airlines issued an apology to customers.

Some travelers, like Elijah Gallard, an Air Force recruit, were left with nowhere to go after the last flight of the day was canceled.

"Due to weather, hurricane warning, tornado warning, flight was cancelled. it was last flight of the day too. We have nowhere to go. We are all extremely tired," said Gallard.

Travelers heading to international destinations, including South Africa, faced missed connections and had to make alternate plans.

"They delay it. First time delay for an hour and a half. Then 10:30pm. Then at end they cancel it," said Lufene.

Some travelers tried to take the disruptions in stride. "It's weather. Who are you going to get mad at?" said Brittany Chardin of Atlanta.

Many passengers said they were forced to wait for hours, rebook flights, or find other ways home for the night. The airport floor became a makeshift camp for some, including nearly two dozen Air Force recruits.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when normal operations will resume at Philadelphia International Airport or how long travelers will continue to face delays and cancellations. The full impact on future flights and connections is still unknown.